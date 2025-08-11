New Usk Road, in Raglan, is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Gwent Police have confirmed that officers are at the scene and diverting traffic away from the area.
A spokesperson said, “Emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on New Usk Road, Raglan.”
“The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.”
“Please avoid the area and find an alternative route for your journey.”
