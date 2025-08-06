Chepstow Road will be closed between 8am and 5pm in order for MJ Quinn to replace an existing pole at the side of the road, with the closure extending as far as the junction with Monmouth Road, where traffic will be diverted.
The diversion itself will carry traffic up Chepstow Road as far as Beaufort Square, before diverting down High Street, then Usk Road and Llandenny Road. From there, motorists are advised to travel along the R71 overpass with the A449 to New House Farm and back over the R71 to the A449.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.