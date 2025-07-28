A much loved day celebrating a Monmouthshire village has been cancelled for 2025, with the committee saying reasons beyond their control have resulted in the cancellation of the plans.
It has been announced that Raglan Day 2025 has been cancelled, with stallholders and visitors left disappointed that the day will not be going ahead.
A day filled with celebrations was due to take place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25th. But in a statement online, the Raglan Festival Committee confirmed it had taken the difficult decision.
“The Raglan Festival Committee are saddened to announce we have made the difficult decision to cancel Raglan Day 2025,” they said.
“Due to circumstances out of our control it’s not possible for us to run the event in the form we all know and love.”
“We will be in touch with stalls that have booked so we can arrange refunds if you’ve already paid. If you have any questions please DM us and we will respond as soon as possible.”
