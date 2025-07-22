The Willow Globe near Llandrindod Wells in Mid Wales is delighted to host the world premiere of The Tempest Retold, an inaugural, work‑in‑progress solo performance by multi‑award‑winning storyteller Debs Newbold, on Saturday, August 2 - a very special occasion, as her previous trilogy (Macbeth, Romeo & Juliet and King Lear) all debuted at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.