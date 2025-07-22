The Willow Globe near Llandrindod Wells in Mid Wales is delighted to host the world premiere of The Tempest Retold, an inaugural, work‑in‑progress solo performance by multi‑award‑winning storyteller Debs Newbold, on Saturday, August 2 - a very special occasion, as her previous trilogy (Macbeth, Romeo & Juliet and King Lear) all debuted at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.
Audiences are invited to witness the fourth instalment of Debs Newbold’s acclaimed Shakespeare adaptations in its very first public iteration. This informal and intimate presentation will weave Shakespeare’s celebrated verse together with newly crafted material, offering a unique glimpse into an evolving script before its final form is realised.
For tickets and further information, please visit www.shakespearelink.org.uk or contact the Box Office [email protected]
