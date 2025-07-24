Abergavenny’s Civic Ceremony took place last Saturday at the town’s Angel Hotel, with a full room of local and not-so-local dignitaries present to watch the new Mayor formally address the town.
It was the first ever ceremony to not be officiated by a Christian minister, with guests guided through the afternoon’s proceedings by the Town Council’s Principal Officer, Sandra Rosser.
She said it was an honour to welcome guests to the ceremony.
“It gives me great pleasure to welcome you all here today for our Mayoral Civic Ceremony,” she said.
“There has been a Council in Abergavenny since 1st November 1899, when Abergavenny Urban District Council was formed. In 1974, it ceased to be the seat of local government with the formation of Monmouth District Council. Abergavenny Town Council came into existence in 1981, and our latest alteration came in May 2022, when we grew to 6 wards, with 17 councillors, serving an electorate of just over 8500 residents.”
“Since 1899, there have been over 80 Mayors, some serving multiple times. Cllr Philip Bowyer will be the 89th Mayor of Abergavenny, and the chains presented today are those which have been in use since they were commissioned 125 years ago to mark the creation of the Council back in 1899.”
There were also addresses from young Blaenavon Town Councillor, Daniel Morse, about the importance of getting the younger generation involved in local democracy and former Mayor, Tony Konieczny, who served two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guests also listened to a reading of Rumi’s ‘An Elephant in the Dark’ from Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association committee member, Majdulein Saraireh and music from a string quartet.
The new Mayor also selected his daughter, who travelled from Switzerland with her family for the ceremony, to be his consort.
The ceremony was attended by Town Councillors and honoured guests from across Monmouthshire, including representatives from Usk, Chepstow, and Monmouth, as well as the newly elected High Sheriff of Gwent.
Afterwards, it was out to the hotel terrace for canapes and drinks where community members got a chance to speak with Town Councillors and the Mayor about some of the issues that matter to them.
In a statement, the Town Council said it was a proud moment for the town.
“A special highlight of the event was the unveiling of Abergavenny’s new ceremonial Cowbell, a traditional Swiss symbol donated by a Swiss Rugby team known to the Mayor. The bell, presented in honour of the Town Council’s 125th anniversary, symbolises the town’s enduring spirit and connection across cultures.”
Decades ago, Mayoral Installation Ceremonies were held in the Borough Theatre, but since the passing of the Local Government Act 1972, the Mayor is now voted for by Town Councillors at the body’s AGM. As such, there is no other legal requirement for a ceremony.
Therefore, the annual event now takes place to display Abergavenny’s heritage and boost engagement with the wider public, with the robes and Mace from 1899 still used as a part of the ceremony.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.