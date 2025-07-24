“There has been a Council in Abergavenny since 1st November 1899, when Abergavenny Urban District Council was formed. In 1974, it ceased to be the seat of local government with the formation of Monmouth District Council. Abergavenny Town Council came into existence in 1981, and our latest alteration came in May 2022, when we grew to 6 wards, with 17 councillors, serving an electorate of just over 8500 residents.”