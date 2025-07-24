A man has been arrested in Abergavenny following a drugs raid yesterday evening (Wednesday July 23) in Abergavenny.

The 29-year-old man, from the town, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of class A drugs.

In a statement online, Gwent Police confirmed neighbourhood officers had seized drugs among other goods.

“Neighbourhood officers in Abergavenny have arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences following a drug warrant on Wednesday evening,” a spokesperson said.

“During the search, officers seized mobile phones, drugs and cash.”

The man has been released on bail as police enquiries into the matter continue.