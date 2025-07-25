MEMBER of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has called on Network Rail to fully commit to improving accessibility at Chepstow Train Station once for all.
Following a recent Council Meeting in Monmouthshire, where it hoped the Chepstow Transport Hub would be able to progress, concerns were raised by Cllrs Paul Pavia and Christopher Edwards, about the lack of scope for the much-needed access improvements to be included in plans.
During the meeting, Cllr Pavia noted that now, disabled passengers wanting to access the westbound platform would need to travel up the line to either Lydney or Gloucester, before travelling back.
Mr Fox has been asked to put forward the concerns of residents and commuters to Network Rail and has written to their Managing Director for Wales and Western, outlining the urgent need for improvements to be made, and asking for a firm timeline on when this would happen.
Local MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox said: “In this day and age, it is completely un-acceptable that disabled people are having to travel in the opposite direction, just to access a platform.”
“I am very grateful to councillors Pavia and Edwards for their efforts in raising this at full council, and for urging the council to press the need for improvements to be made with Network Rail.”
“We have seen recently, new bridges being built in Cwmbran, New Inn and a one-of-a-kind variation in Abergavenny, so we have seen that improvements can be made.”
“Let me be clear, these accessibility improvements are life changing for some, and everyone should have the right to easy access.”
“I have written to Network Rail to firmly press the need for these improvements, and to ask for fixed timescales on when the town can expect this to happen.”
County Councillor for Mount Pleasant, Paul Pavia said: “We have a duty to hold both Network Rail and the Department for Transport to account because the legal framework could not be clearer: reasonable adjustments must be made. Step-free access is not optional. It is mandatory.”
“We should not be expecting passengers travelling to Newport and Cardiff to travel to Lydney and Gloucester first to come back.”
“I hope Network Rail will do the right thing and work contructively with the Council and other elected politicians to find a quick and cost-effective solution to this protracted problem.”
County Councillor for St Kingsmark, Christopher Edwards said: “I am deeply disappointed that Network Rail is still in breach of the Equality Act.”
“I hope that Monmouthshire County Council can work with Network Rail on this important access project which was first announced 5-years ago, particularly as Network Rail have greatly underspent on the UK Government’s Access for all programme and should release the funds immediately.”
“This work would be a much-needed improvement for Chepstow railway station, coinciding with the approved Chepstow Transport Hub project, and making the station more fit for purpose.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.