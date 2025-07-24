A coaching inn over 500 years old is up for sale in the middle of Raglan, which includes a restaurant and south-facing terrace.
Christie and Co are currently advertising The Beaufort Arms Hotel, located on High Street, which is is currently on the market for £1,500,000 and boasts original 16th-century features as well as modern amenities such as electric vehicle charging points and a reliable internet connection.
With 15 en-suite bedrooms and two serviced apartments, there is no shortage of accommodation for guests looking to make the most of the nearby towns of Abergavenny and Monmouth. Meanwhile, Raglan Castle is a stone’s throw away and the M4 corridor is a relatively quick drive away down the A449.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.