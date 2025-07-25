THE Abergavenny branch of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign will be holding an emergency vigil this evening in the town’s St. John’s Square to highlight the ongoing crisis in Gaza.
The event is to mark the National PSC day of Action on starvation in Gaza.
The group’s Anne Haggard told the Chronicle, “Given the current dire situation in Gaza we feel it is important to highlight this locally and would really appreciate people’s support.”
The Starvation In Gaza emergency vigil will be held this evening between 6-7pm.
Anne added, “It’s important that people acknowledge that hunger is as deadly as bombs.
“For those thinking of attending, please wear red and bring cooking pots, bowls, spoons and Palestine flags. All our welcome.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.