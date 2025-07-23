AN Abergavenny man has been found guilty of child sexual offences and will learn his fate when he’s sentenced next month.
William Chiplin, 21 of Highfield Crescent faced charges of the sexual assault of a child under 13, assault of a child under 13 by penetration, rape of a child under 13, and possession of indecent photographs of a child.
Chiplin had previously denied all the charges, however the jury of Newport Crown Court returned with an unanimous verdict.
Judge Celia Hughes said: “It is inevitable that you will serve a custodial sentence despite the fact you have no previous convictions.”
Chiplin has been remanded in custody due to the nature of the offences.
He is due to be sentenced on Thursday, August 21.
