A new electric vehicle sharing scheme for Abergavenny is up and running owing to community interest in shared motoring and environmentalism.
Earlier this year, the concept of local residents sharing a number of vehicles across a network as and when they needed them was floated in Abergavenny and likened to other success stories in Wales, including those nearby in Brecon and Crickhowell.
The idea behind TrydaNi is that by renting vehicles for short and long journeys, the hassle of car ownership is removed and the reduced number of petrol and diesel cars on the road at one time will help the local environment.
In May, the Abergavenny Chronicle was told that car sharing, in the literal sense, can have more practical solutions that just helping the environment too.
“TrydaNi is a play on the words "Our electricity" in Welsh, as we were originally set up to install public electric charge points across at community village halls with their own community solar installations, to use locally generated electricity to power electric vehicles in Wales and receive extra revenue to fund their community activities,” said Cyrene Dominguez, the organisation’s Member Services Manager.
“We use electric vehicles because we believe in cleaner air for everyone, and our Car Sharing Clubs are ideal for areas with limited off-road parking or limited public transport options.”
Members of the club can rent cars for just £2 per hour plus 16p every mile for the first 100 miles. They can also drop the cars at different parking points where other clubs exist, including nearby Crickhowell, Brecon and other destinations across Wales.
Having now gathered the necessary community interest to start a club, drivers aged between 25 and 79 are now welcome to join in Abergavenny via trydani.org/join.
