The Gwent Police Gaming Van will be in Abergavenny this week, as a part of a scheme designed to improve street safety for young people and tackle anti-social behaviour.
The van will be at the Fairfield Car Park from 11am to 2pm on Thursday August 21 where anyone will be able to speak to officers from both Gwent Police and Monmouthshire County Council to learn more about how to stay safe and engage with public services during the school holidays.
The Summer Safer Streets initiative, which is the brainchild of the council, sees Monmouthshire County Council’s safety officers collaborate with Gwent Police to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour and take a community-based approach to reaching out to young people.
