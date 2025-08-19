Two council officers who have held their roles on an acting basis have been given their jobs on a permanent basis in Monmouthshire, with a combined salary of almost £150,000.
Nick Keyse has taken on the role of the council’s Head of Landlord Services after filling the role on an interim basis and Jan Furtek, who was the interim Chief Internal Auditor, will also assume the position permanently.
Monmouthshire County Council Chief Executive, Paul Matthews, congratulated both members of staff on their appointments.
“We are so lucky to have you both,” he said.
“The deal is clear – you will be outstanding and we will coach you forward to your next position. Hold my feet to the fire on that.”
Their salaries could be as much as £63,000 and £85,000 respectively.
Mr Keyse had his appointment confirmed by a council committee earlier this month, which is held in a confidential session. As a result of a change to the council’s constitution, chief officer posts outside of the senior leadership team need to be made by the council’s appointments committee, consisting of five councillors and one senior officer.
As the Head of Landlord Services is graded as a chief officer band B position, the appointment had to be confirmed in this manner.
Meanwhile, Mr Furtek was appointed following an interview process with a panel of councillors and officers. His position is below the chief officer grade but still carries a salary in line with the National Joint Council for local government main pay scale on band M. As a result, he could earn anywhere between just under £59,000 and almost £64,000 per year.
Senior leadership positions, such as the two director roles the council filled in July, are made by the full council in a confidential meeting.
