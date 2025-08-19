New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Wm Nicholls & Co Ltd at 18/19 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on July 29
• Rated 5: Llanover Day Nursery at Old Llanover School, Llanover, Abergavenny; rated on July 24
• Rated 5: Cwtch Cafe at 58 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on July 16
• Rated 5: Fig Tree Espresso at 15 Nevill Street, Abergavenny; rated on July 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Greenmeadow Golf and Country Club at Treherbert Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran; rated on August 12
• Rated 5: All About Burgers & The Lion Lounge at 2 Bank Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on July 31
• Rated 5: The Queens Head Micro Pub at 12 Moor Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on July 31
• Rated 5: The Boat Inn at The Back, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on July 23
• Rated 5: Five Alls at Hocker Hill Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on July 16
• Rated 2: Tredegar Arms at Ditch Hill Lane, Shirenewton, Chepstow; rated on June 5
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Sushi Daily at Waitrose, 110-114 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on July 30
• Rated 5: Chic O Land at Unit 1 180c Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on July 22
• Rated 5: Greggs at Monmouth North Services, A40 Northbound, Monmouth; rated on July 17
• Rated 5: Queens Fish & Chips at Unit 4 Rockfield Road, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on July 17