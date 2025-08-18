People in Abergavenny came out to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Japan on Friday, as the local branch of the Royal British Legion hosted a service at the town’s war memorial.
Just before midday on August 15th, locals joined veterans and dignitaries to mark the special occasion, which marked exactly 80 years since the effective end of the Second World War, when Japan surrendered to the allied forces.
The Chair of the Abergavenny Branch of the Royal British Legion, Peter Farthing, told the Chronicle why it is so important to remember not only those who fell in the field of battle, but those who returned home in 1945.
“The VJ War, the the the war in the east was known as the forgotten war,” he said.
“The returning soldiers, those that survived, and those that were in prison camps, etcetera, were actually told by the government that they were not to talk about their experiences.
In line with the rest of the United Kingdom, the last post was played at 12pm and two minutes’ silence was observed impeccably.
Peter, who served in the forces himself, said the service was not only important to remember those who lost their lives in the field of battle, but also those who returned home and were neglected.
“Because of the trauma the country had suffered, the people of this country had suffered for the previous five years, the government didn't want them upset anymore,” he said.
“But those people came back with terrible trauma, severe mental health problems, and it's so important that we remember not only those that died, but those that returned and were forgotten and not given the help that they no doubt we now know they need.”
The chaplain to the local Royal British Legion branch, Jeff Pearce, said it was an honour to lead the service as the people of Abergavenny came together to remember those who fought for the our freedom.
“Conducting services like this is part of my role as chaplain to the branch,” he said.
“We’re always blown away by the support for remembrance in this town, whether it is VJ Day, Remembrance Sunday or the Poppy Appeal, this town always stands by veterans and their families, so for that we thank them.”
There were also several people in attendance with a personal reason for attending the service, with some wearing the medals of family members and others laying tributes to their loved ones who fought in the far east.
The Chair of the branch told us he, too, had a personal reason for remembering the soldiers who fought during the conflict.
“My own uncle was in a prisoner of war camp and held by the Japanese,” he said.
“When he returned, he took to alcohol and essentially killed himself through drinking, and that shows you the extent of the misery some of those who returned home faced.”
“That is why today, for so many, has been about remembering those who needed the help that they didn’t receive.”
