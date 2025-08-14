The Swiss-born musician will be in Abergavenny for the first time on Thursday August 28, and brings an international flavour to the town on what promises to be a brilliant evening of live music.
Ahead of his visit, Bourbon sat down with the Chronicle to talk about what the audience can expect on the night.
“It’s just me and my guitar, I make no secret of that,” he said.
“But that really enables me to form a connection with the audience and make the whole experience much more intimate and involving for them.”
The date at the Melville is sandwiched between three weeks of tour dates for the guitarist, who will be playing in the north of England at the British Rhythm and Blues Festival while he’s here as well.
Bourbon has also just released a new CD, titled What’s Up, and says he is looking forward to bringing a refreshed catalogue of music to this side of the channel.
“I’d say there will be a mixture of the last three albums,” he said.
“I’ve got so many songs now, I’ve been playing on my own for over 30 years so it’s impossible to play the same material every night. But the music will be fairly recent this time around.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.