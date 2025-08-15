Network Rail has confirmed it will be carrying out essential maintenance work to the Marches line in September, with buses replacing trains over the course of two weekends in September.
The work includes a range of track, drainage, level crossing and vegetation work along the line running between Shrewsbury and Newport, with passengers urged to check before the travel.
In a statement, Network Rail said the work was “essential.”
“We’ll be carrying out essential engineering works to keep our railway safe and reliable for both passengers and freight over two weekends in September,” a spokesperson said.
“Work will take place on Saturday September 6 to Monday September 8 and again in Saturday September 13 to Monday September 15.”
Passengers are strongly advised to check before they travel at journeycheck.com/tfwrail/ and to leave extra time for travel due to extended journey times.
