It will be no secret by now that the Tour of Britain is riding through Monmouthshire in just a few weeks, with Geraint Thomas set to ride high above Abergavenny as he bids farewell to the sport he’s made his own.
As a result, motorists will have to wait while Monmouthshire County Council operates a series of rolling road closures through the day on September 6th, as the cyclists are set to climb the Tumble twice before finishing their day in Newport.
The local authority has now confirmed which roads will be closed and how the rolling closures will be operated, with boots on the ground to direct traffic around the county all day.
In a statement online, the authority said their approach is designed to minimise the potential for any danger to cyclists and spectators without increasing the amounts of congestion elsewhere while they can.
“During Stage 5 of the Lloyds Tour of Britain, rolling road closures will be implemented for a short period ahead of the race passing through, minimising any dangers to professional athletes, officials, spectators and communities along the route,” a spokesperson said.
“We plan on utilising a rolling road closure system rather than a full road closure to minimise disruption to the local community as much as possible. Therefore, the road closures will be a maximum of 30-45 minutes as the peloton passes through.”
The race itself is the UK’s largest free-to-spectate sporting event, and Britain’s biggest professional cycle race.
Although Stage 5 will start in Pontypool, in Torfaen, it then heads into Monmouthshire, culminating in a double ascent of The Tumble near Abergavenny.
The only full road closure would be to allow for the safe construction of the finishing village at The Tumble. The B4246 between Govilon and Blaenavon will be closed between 06:30 and 18:00 on Saturday, 6 September 2025. Emergency vehicle access will be allowed.
