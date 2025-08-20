A body has been found in the search for a missing man with links to Brynmawr, police have confirmed.
Brandon Parfitt was reported as missing on Sunday, with searches having been carried out in Brynmawr, as well as Ebbw Vale, where he was last seen, and Tredegar.
His family and friends had been active in leading searches via social media and appealing for any information on his whereabouts alongside Gwent Police, who say they have now informed his family about the discovery.
A statement issued on Tuesday evening said, “We received a call that the body of a man had been found in Pontygof, Ebbw Vale, on Tuesday August 19.”
“Formal identification has yet to take place, however, the family of Brandon Parfitt have been notified.”
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”
Police had made a further appeal on Monday, urging the public to come forward with any information they might have.
"Gwent Police is appealing for information to find Brandon Parfitt, 28, who has been reported as missing,” it read.
"Brandon was last seen in Market Street, Ebbw Vale, at around 7.30pm on Sunday, August 17.”
"He is described as around 6ft with black hair and beard.”
"He has several tattoos including cards/dice on his right hand, a lion on his left knee, '1996' on his right knee, and an unfinished sleeve on his right arm.
"Brandon was last seen wearing blue shorts, pink T-shirt, white shoes, and a hat. He has links to Brynmawr.”
The father will be survived by his newborn son and loved ones, including his brother, Tristan, who had been using social media to gather support for the search. Brandon’s son is less than two months old.
