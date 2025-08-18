A young mother from Gwent is using her traumatic experience with sepsis to raise awareness of the life-threatening condition that has left her with lasting, life-altering effects.
Leisha Davies, a previously healthy and active young woman, had undergone surgery for a twisted bowel in 2023. With no underlying health conditions, she made a swift recovery, returning to work and caring for her five-year-old daughter, Poppy.
However, during the Christmas period, Leisha began to feel unwell. By January 2024, she was struggling with exhaustion and feeling increasingly unwell.
The following morning, dressed in a princess costume and wellies, she walked to school alone to find help. Teachers accompanied Poppy back to the house but were unable to wake Leisha. Paramedics rushed her to the resuscitation unit at Grange University Hospital.
She suffered two cardiac arrests and her lungs had collapsed. Her organs were failing and Leisha had developed severe sepsis. Leisha was transferred to Bristol for specialist treatment.
With doctors giving her just a 5% chance of survival, her family were called to say their goodbyes. Against all odds, she pulled through, but not without consequence. Sepsis had taken its toll; all of her toes were amputated, and she came close to losing both feet. She spent three difficult months in hospital fighting for her life.
Since returning home, Leisha has faced the ongoing physical and emotional impact of sepsis. She continues to suffer complications, requiring frequent hospital visits, and has endured periods of depression and guilt - a common response among survivors of critical illness.
Yet despite everything, Leisha is determined to use her experience for good. She is now speaking out about the dangers of sepsis, hoping her story will help others recognise the symptoms and act fast. “Sepsis can affect anyone, even healthy people like me,” she said. “I didn’t know just how serious it could be. Trust your instincts if you feel something is wrong and get medical help. Be insistent if you have to.”
Leisha is also passionate about encouraging parents to teach their children how to respond in emergencies. She credits her daughter Poppy’s brave actions with saving her life. “
She’s my little hero,” Leisha said.
“What she did that day was extraordinary and it’s made me realise how important it is that children know what to do when something isn’t right.”
Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death if not treated promptly. Survivors often face long-term effects, both physical and psychological. Now, as Leisha continues to adjust to a new reality, her courage and determination are shining through. She hopes that by sharing her journey, others will be equipped to recognise the signs of sepsis and act without delay. Signs of sepsis to look out for include:
- Slurred speech or confusion
- Extreme shivering or muscle pain
- Passing no urine in a day
- Severe breathlessness
- Skin mottled or discoloured
- Feeling like you’re going to die
