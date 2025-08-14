On Thursday morning, students collected results from the new school building for the first time as they found out the results of two years of hard work in the classroom, and whether they would be heading on to university.
The school was pleased to report that every student was accepted to either their first or second choice of university course, and that the results were, once again, an improvement on the previous academic year.
Headteacher, Jonathan Watson, told the Chronicle he was proud of the students.
“We are delighted to announce an incredibly strong set of A-level results. Last year we achieved excellent results which were all above national averages,” he said.
“This year’s results are even better, they are truly excellent. 42.6 per cent of our A-level grades are A* and A grades. This is phenomenal.”
“It is a further 10.7 per cent increase from last year. 39.1 per cent of pupils studying three A-levels achieved three or more A*-A grades.”
“Effort is the key determiner in pupil success, and these results reflect the high levels of determination, ambition, and courage, that our pupils continually demonstrate.”
Mr Watson also paid tribute to all the school’s staff for supporting students through the last two years, praising their teaching and the opportunities they can provide students.
“Thank you to all our fantastic staff, on these wonderful results, in particular for your excellent teaching, fantastic support, great relationships, and wonderful opportunities you provide all our pupils,” he said.
“This is an amazing day for our school and we are all very proud of what our pupils, staff, families, and whole community have achieved.”
Upon opening up their results, students were very keen to share how they had done and talk about their achievements.
Celebrating in a variety of ways, all of them were excited to move on to the next chapter of their lives by heading to university or joining the world of work.
Fin, who is going to Manchester to study PE, said he couldn’t wait to see what the next stage of his life has in store.
“I let my parents know by playing Sally Cinnamon by The Stone Roses on the electric guitar,” he said.
“I’m just really happy, I’m going to go back to the house and have a steak before heading out for some drinks but I am really looking forward to heading up there.”
Matthew Hunt, Head of Performing Arts at the school, said it is important for teachers to be there to support students on results day whatever may be on that piece of paper. He said the students have worked incredibly hard to get to this point.
“These students have bought into everything we offer them in the school,” he said.
“Attending revision classes and extended study sessions, always asking for additional resources and asking for feedback from us.”
“They all really deserve this success.”
