ANDREW Green, is a third-generation grower from Herefordshire who has been awarded the Produce Excellence Award at this year’s M&S Select Farm Awards, presented at the Royal Welsh Show.
Andrew and his family have farmed in the region for over a century, working with Flamingo Produce Ltd to supply M&S customers with some of the freshest British vegetables on the shelves-with a focus on Tenderstem broccoli.
Through careful selection, growing techniques and smart crop husbandry, Andrew has pioneered a way to deliver the UK’s earliest Tenderstem Broccoli, hitting M&S shelves 3-4 weeks ahead of the usual British season.
His methods have also helped extend the British supply window right through to November, meaning shoppers can enjoy homegrown, field fresh broccoli for longer.
This not only delivers unbeatable taste and freshness at the start and end of the season but also helps cut the carbon footprint by replacing what would otherwise be imported broccoli with top-quality UK produce for more of the year.
Kim Dawson, Senior Technical Manager at M&S, said: “We created the Produce Excellence Award to celebrate growers who go above and beyond to bring our customers the very best and Andrew’s work is a perfect example of this.”
Emma Burke, Technical Director at Flamingo, said: “Andrew’s achievement is a brilliant example of what’s possible when long-term grower relationships are matched with a shared focus on innovation and sustainability.”
Andrew Green said: “I’ve always believed the best crops come from knowing your land and trying new ideas. It’s great to see British Tenderstem Broccoli in M&S stores earlier and for longer- and it means a lot to know customers appreciate the freshness.”
The M&S Select Farm Awards shine a light on the growers and farmers who go above and beyond for quality, sustainability and innovation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.