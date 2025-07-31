Abergavenny’s famous Food Festival is renowned for the vast array of culinary delights that fill the town for one weekend every year, but perhaps less known is the festival’s conference dedicated to securing a healthy future for the food industry.
The Abergavenny Food Festival Conference, taking place this year on Friday September 19, strives to continue the ongoing dialogue about the future of food in Wales.
At a time when the country is grappling with intertwined crises of public health, ecological degradation and rural economic fragility.
This year, the event is aimed at debating whether Wales can lead the way on reshaping the food system to provide fair access to healthy food, reduce pressure on the NHS while providing a fair deal to farmers.
“This event is a call to action,” say the organisers.
“To explore where meaningful policy levers exist, and how Wales might harness its devolved powers in procurement, public health, education, and farming to pioneer a food system that is healthier, more equitable, and ecologically sound.”
“By convening industry leaders, policy experts, food producers, and public stakeholders, the conference aims to co-create a manifesto for change, one that is grounded in the realities of Welsh life but visionary in scope. It will explore not only what must change, but how to drive that change in practice.”
Food has never been cheaper in relative terms, but the Food Festival says far too many individuals and families are unable to afford even a basic healthy diet. As a result, the burden of preventable diseases such as diabetes weigh heavily on the health system and costs the Welsh taxpayer an estimated £500 million per year.
Miller Research says it is proud to deliver this important event in partnership with the Abergavenny Food Festival, the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission, the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner, and Professor Kevin Morgan. This is an opportunity for all those who care about the health, sustainability, and resilience of Wales’ food future to have their say.
Spaces at the conference can be booked via abergavennyfoodfestival.com
