A global firm which specialises in delivering sustainable design, engineering and consultancy solutions is celebrating the completion of the new radiotherapy unit at Nevill Hall hospital.
Arcadis was appointed by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board as the lead architect to deliver Velindre @ Nevill Hall, which has been providing local care and treatment for patients since it opened earlier this year.
“The completion of both healthcare projects in South Wales underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering well designed healthcare projects to serve local communities,” said Andrew Street, UK Healthcare Practise Groyp Manager at Arcadis.
“Our team has worked hard to ensure that we not only meet but exceed expectations set out by the Health Board and their partners. We are thrilled to have reached important milestones on two exceptional projects as we look forward to continuing to drive positive change and make a lasting impact on the communities we serve.”
The new facility comprises two linear accelerators, a CT scanner, and medical physics department on the ground floor, with staff accommodation and engineering workshops located on the first floor. Patient areas including the waiting area and consultation rooms are positioned to the front of the building to take advantage of the natural views out towards the Blorenge and Brecon Beacons National Park.
The team also designed a new health centre in Ringland, Newport.
“We’re delighted to see both developments – the new Velindre Cancer Service unit at Velindre @ Nevill Hall Radiotherapy Unit and 19 Hills Health & Wellbeing Centre – brought to life through thoughtful, innovative design,” said Nicola Prygodzicz, Chief Executive at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
“These projects mark a significant step forward in our commitment to improving health and wellbeing across Gwent and South East Wales. We’re proud to have worked with partners who share our vision and dedication to making a lasting, positive impact.”
