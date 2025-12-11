AN historic former chapel standing in a South Wales Valleys location for 150 years could be converted to an HMO after its closure.
The solid property, in the former heavy industry centre of Forgeside, in Blaenavon, near Pontypool, Gwent, is being sold at auction.
Retaining much of its original features, from its time as a place of religious worship, the Grade II listed former chapel has a guide price of just £25,000.
James Hollingsworth, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “This Grade II listed former chapel has outstanding redevelopment potential.”
“The property, which is being sold with vacant possession, could be suitable for redevelopment or conversion into residential flats, as an HMO (house of multiple occupation) accommodation, offices, or as retail space, subject to change of use and the required planning consents.”
“There is also land to the side of the building which offers potential for parking or a garden area.”
The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this and some ninety other varied lots will be on offer, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 16 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, December 18.
