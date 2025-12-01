Crickhowell Choral Society is holding its annual Community Carols concert at St Edmunds Church Crickhowell, starting at 6pm on Tuesday, December 16 featuring the society’s singers, joined by children’s choirs from Llangattock, Crickhowell and Llangynidr Primary Schools.
Entry is free, and the evening promises plenty of seasonal cheer, with mulled wine and mince pies on offer. Guests will also have the chance to win a magnificent festive hamper, donated as a raffle prize by Blaenavon-based G.O.S. Tool & Engineering Services.
Proceeds from the raffle and donations on the night will go to support the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity, which provides an ongoing programme of cardiac rehab exercise classes at community venues across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
