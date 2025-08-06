Police officers are appealing for the whereabouts of several items following a break-in at a sports club in Abergavenny last week.
Members of Abergavenny Bowls Club said they were shocked to discover that their premises had been burgled overnight, confirming the news in a post online.
“Friday morning bought drama of a different kind when it was found that the Clubhouse had been broken into,” they said.
“The police attended and they are reviewing some CCTV footage. Many thanks to those who helped or offered to help with the clean up.”
Gwent Police confirmed to the Chronicle that officers are continuing to make enquiries about the stolen items with any information as to their whereabouts being welcomed.
“We're investigating a report of burglary after an address on Avenue Road, Abergavenny was broken into overnight on Thursday July 31,” a spokesperson said.
“A number of items have been stolen including a till, cash and a dark blue charity donation pot with the “Mind” logo.”
“If you have any information that could help, please contact us via our website, 101, or direct message us on social media quoting 2500244965. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.