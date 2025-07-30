After having a busy day cooking 150 roast dinners on July 27 the pub experienced a shocking experience from a table of 10 who decided they weren’t going to pay their bill which was over £300- even after eating all their food.
The pub owner, Kelly Jolliffe said how the family of 10 had ordered a whole round of starters and mains, and having eaten half of the spread, they then started to complain about the food despite going on to eat everything.
Gwent Police said: “ We’re investigating an allegation of theft in Llantrisant, near Usk, which occurred around 3pm on Sunday July 27.”
“Officers are speaking to several people to establish the circumstances and enquiries continue.”
Having downed the lot, they then demanded to see the manager, said they weren’t paying and arrogantly sauntered out of the door, leaving just £44 on the table to cover drinks and the rest of the £328 bill unpaid.
After the family finished their meal, the owner confirmed there was confrontation between the customers and the staff at the pub.
The owner chased them demanding payment, but the group faced down her chefs but they got into their cars and drove off.
Kelly, who reported the dine and dash to Gwent Police, also believes it’s not the first time they have done this, as a Facebook page linked to the group indicates a similar food grab.
The owner has urged other pubs who may see the same vehicles in their pub/restaurant to ensure they pay; the cars are a Volvo and a Skoda.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.