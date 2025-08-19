An update from a Gwent Town Council has revealed two road traffic collisions took place on one road within the space of a week.
In a monthly update of incidents reported to Gwent Police, Usk Town Council disclosed that one incident occurred on Abergavenny Road on July 5th, where a cyclist was taken to hospital and again on July 12th.
The full list of incidents that were reported in the town during the month of July were revealed by the Town Council below.
July 5th 2025 A report has been received of a RTC on Abergavenny Road – car and cyclist. The male cyclist sustained minor injuries.
July 10th 2025 – A report has been received of a fail to stop RTC on Old Market Street, where a vehicle has scrapped the caller’s vehicle and driven off.
July 12th 2025 – A report has been received of an RTC on Abergavenny Road, where the driver has collided with a stationary vehicle – no injuries sustained. Officers attended and issued the driver with a fine and seized the vehicle for not having valid insurance.
July 25th 2025 – A report has been received of damage caused to the caller’s vehicle in Castle Oak, where the lower part of the driver’s door has been bent in an attempt to gain access.
Anyone wishing to report an incident is urged to do so via calling 101, not 999, unless it is an emergency. Gwent Police are also contactable via social media on Facebook and X as well as a portal via their website, where crimes can be reported.
