A MOUNTAIN wildfire that residents said had been burning for two weeks was doused by a storm last week.
Firefighters believe the blaze at Clydach Dingle near Brynmawr, which was dampened by a downpour on Monday night, August 11, was started deliberately.
The previous night (Sunday, August 10) had seen two horses which had escaped from the mountainside killed on the adjacent Heads of the Valleys A465 road when they were hit by two vehicles.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Area Manager Matt Jones posted on Tuesday lunchtime (August 12): "Since approximately 1pm on Saturday 9 August, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has been responding to a significant wildfire between Tredegar and Abergavenny, which we believe was deliberately set.
“This fire continues to burn and has presented complex and challenging conditions for our crews to manage.
"Since the incident began, we have deployed multiple fire appliances, specialist wildfire teams, wildfire tactical advisors, and drone technology to help contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties and farmland.
“Our firefighters have been working tirelessly since Saturday in difficult terrain to protect homes, livelihoods, and livestock.
"Acts of deliberate fire setting place the lives of our firefighters, the safety of our communities, and the environment at unnecessary risk.
“Arson is a criminal offence and can result in a custodial sentence. If you have any information about how this fire started, we urge you to contact Gwent Police immediately.
"Your actions could help us bring those responsible to justice and prevent future incidents of this nature."
Residents have posted that they first reported fire on the hillside above Brynmawr School as far back as July 23, with smoke carrying as far east as Gilwern and beyond.
Posters on local social media expressed their concerns at the time, one blaming it on the peat burning.
One said: “Started weeks ago... I was at the Res sitting and see it start!”
Another added: “I reported it when it was a small patch on 1st Aug. Shame they didn’t stop it then.”
And one poster said: “Absolutely awful, what does anyone gain by doing it. The poor animals and wildlife have to suffer, and also the risk to people’s lives and homes; the smoke is horrendous in the evenings.”
“I’m so angry that people are putting so many people and animals at risk, it's horrendous,” added another.
Firefighters from Tredegar, Brynmawr and Aberdare were at the scene fighting the wildfire on Sunday afternoon, August 10, before two escaped horses were struck and died on the nearby dual carriageway that night.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A465, heading towards Brynmawr, at around 10.35pm on Sunday.
“Officers attended along with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service. The collision involved two cars and two horses.
“The driver of both vehicles went to hospital as a precaution. Two horses died at the scene.
“The A465, which was closed between Tredegar and Ebbw Vale while recovery work took place, has since opened.”
