A HILLSIDE wildfire between Abergavenny and Brynmawr was visible as far away as Monmouth tonight.
The blaze at Clydach Dingle – thought by fire and rescue services to have been started deliberately – has been smouldering for around a month owing to the dry weather and scorching temperatures.
A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a deep-seated peat fire located at Clydach Dingle, Brynmawr (visible from the A465).
"Fire crews have taken action to prevent the fire from spreading; however, due to the nature of the incident, it is expected to smoulder across an area of 50 hectares.
"SWFRS crews will continue to monitor the situation closely.
"We would like to thank the community for their co-operation."
