Wildfires have been sweeping through Clydach Dingle, Brynmawr with residents in the surrounding areas urged to keep their doors and windows closed as the summer draws to a close.
South Wales Fire and Rescue service said residents in the Abergavenny, Clydach, Gilwern, Govilon and #Crickhowell areas are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to a significant build-up of smoke.
While rain is forecast today (Wednesday August 27), the situation remains under review and an area of around 50 hectares is expected to continue to smolder for a substantial amount of time.
A large fire was seen over the mountain above Crickhowell on Bank Holiday Monday, while residents the other side of the mountain, in Brynmawr and Abergavenny, said that the smell from the smoke was noticeable in the air.
