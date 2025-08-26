MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council is set to consider plans to convert the former Barclays Bank in Abergavenny’s Frogmore Street into a bar and restaurant The proposal includes improvements and remodeling works which the applicant says will enhance the building's functionality and character.
All proposed works are largely internal and will affect only modern alterations to the building and aim to ‘preserve the character, appearance, and special interest of the listed structure, ensuring its continued significance within the historic environment’.
The application, which is currently out for public consultation is broadly supported by Abergavenny and District Civic Society which says the former bank is an ‘important listed building in the street scene’ adding that ‘repurposing redundant banks such as this can be difficult to achieve’.
The society suggests that consideration be given to considering the potential for independent office or residential use for the upper floors, which are not part of the application.
While offering no objection to the bid, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water has called for a grease trap to be included as a condition to any planning permission given, in order to protect the public sewerage network.
Purpose built in 1892 as a bank, 57 Frogmore Street was designed by local architect E A Johnson and was first opened as Birmingham, District and Counties Bank before becoming a branch of Barclays.
Comments
