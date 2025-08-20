Train passengers can now use the train between Abergavenny and Cardiff Central for the mere cost of just £1 with the Pay as You Go Rail Service.
The promotion is running until August 28th and is available at 95 stations across South East Wales. Transport for Wales is offering customers a limited-time opportunity to travel on Pay As You Go (PAYG) rail services for just £1, and is exclusively available to passengers using PAYG, and excludes all other ticket types.
The one-off promotion could see passengers receiving a maximum discount of £3.20 on a single fare journey, adding further reinforcement to PAYG being the cheapest way to travel on Transport for Wales’ services in the Metro area.
Transport for Wales was the first train operator outside of London and the South East of England to introduce this paying system last year and it has become their fastest selling product.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said, “Many customers across Southeast Wales are already benefiting from the fastest, easiest and cheapest fares through TfW’s Pay As You Go (PAYG) service’
“This limited time £1 fare provides a great opportunity for those passengers not using the service to give it a go, with many journeys on new trains as a result of our £800m investment.“
”And of course with the introduction of PAYG across North Wales coming soon, more and more people will get the opportunity to benefit from cheaper fares.”
Alexia Course, TfW Chief Commercial Officer said, “Since launching last year, Pay As You Go has become our fastest selling ticketing product.”
“Through this exclusive and time-limited summer campaign, we’re offering customers the ability to travel between any of our PAYG-enabled stations for just £1 per single journey.”
“We hope that this promotion will really encourage existing and new customers to give PAYG a try.”
