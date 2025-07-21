During his talk, Alex Csurko pointed to the fact that an excerpt from 1929’s “Twill Soon Be Dark” reads, “As usual, he crossed to look through the railings which surmounted a stone coping, to where, in the angle of two walls, he could see the gleam of imprisoned water. A feeder from the river ran under the town, coming to the surface at Market Street,” is pretty much a direct reference to the Cibi Brook running through the Brewery Yard.