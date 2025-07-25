A restaurant in Abergavenny is still at loggerheads with the local council after it has emerged that it has recommended to refuse an application for two illuminated signs at the front of the premises.
Il Gusto is being pursued by Monmouthshire County Council for its internally lit signage. It is technically permitted inside the Abergavenny Town Centre Special Area of Conservation, as the legislation being held against the business is subjective.
But its repeated presence along the high street with other businesses has led to calls for consistency in the planning authority’s treatment of vendors in the town.
The Chronicle was the first outlet to report on the predicament facing the family-run business, which has continued to grow and gather support from the community since the Italian restaurant landed in the town last year.
“We’re proud to be a part of Abergavenny’s evening economy,” a spokesperson for Il Gusto said.
“The signage helps our visibility and is more sympathetic in design than many examples already approved in the area.”
“We are simply asking for consistent and fair treatment.”
However, the persistence of Monmouthshire County Council to impose a fine on the family for its internally lit signage, has left public organisations in the town at odds with each other.
There is no fixed rule against this kind of signage within the conservation area either, with the policy legislation enforced by the LPA merely stating, “Signage should not unacceptably detract from the character or appearance of the area and would not result in undue visual clutter.”
Abergavenny Town Council has already thrown its weight behind the campaign for the local planning authority to drop its cause along with local councillor, Laura Wright, and other businesses.
The argument has been made that the stance taken by Monmouthshire County Council is an attack on local business, with national chains including Pandora, Portico Lounge and Grape Tree all having been granted permission for internally illuminated signage within the same conservation area.
The owners say that the signage is only illuminated during trading hours and reflects the design and scale of the signage already approved elsewhere in the town centre.
It is also within the immediate vicinity of Tesco Express and nearby night-time venues such as Auberge, which leave the area well-illuminated around the clock.
Il Gusto says the treatment of its signage, where there has been internally lit signage under the guise of different businesses for several years, highlights the inequality in the council’s treatment of independent and national brands.
The business applied for permission to retain its signage earlier this year but was told in no uncertain terms that it would be refused.
Now, news that councillors have been advised against supporting that application has not been received warmly.
An application to gain permission for internally lit signage will be discussed at a meeting of the Planning Committee on August 5, and the business says it hopes local councillors will stand with independent local businesses by supporting its application.
