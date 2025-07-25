THE Royal Welsh has conquered and gone for another year, leaving in its wake a flock of proud farmers and happy punters.

You don’t need a pair of wellies and a tractor or have a grand time of it at the event that turns Builth Wells into the centre of the UK’s agricultural scene for four days in August. You just need to get stuck in and get in the moooooooooood.

Yes, there’s cows! Yes, there’s pigs! Yes, there’s sheep! Yes, there’s horses. And yes, there are more tractors than a soul knows what to do with.

But there’s also quality grub, refreshing drinks, people doing crazy stuff on motorbikes, people climbing poles, and people offering a ride on a Range Rover rollercoaster. A picture speaks a thousand words, so here’s 12 of them for you!

Riders on the the Storm! (Tindle News)
Someone’s hungry! (Tindle News )
Pole dancers!
Get the flock outta here! (Tindle News)
That’s a car with a lot of range! (Tindle News )
You can’t enter the centre unless you’re a member! (Tindle News )
The sky’s the limit! (Tindle News)
Who needs a hoe down when you can have a hose down? (Tindle News)
Pink is the colour! (Tindle News)
Get your motor running !
Cheer up mooooody! (Tindle News )
This guy’s been here for awhile! (Tindle News )