THE Royal Welsh has conquered and gone for another year, leaving in its wake a flock of proud farmers and happy punters.
You don’t need a pair of wellies and a tractor or have a grand time of it at the event that turns Builth Wells into the centre of the UK’s agricultural scene for four days in August. You just need to get stuck in and get in the moooooooooood.
Yes, there’s cows! Yes, there’s pigs! Yes, there’s sheep! Yes, there’s horses. And yes, there are more tractors than a soul knows what to do with.
But there’s also quality grub, refreshing drinks, people doing crazy stuff on motorbikes, people climbing poles, and people offering a ride on a Range Rover rollercoaster. A picture speaks a thousand words, so here’s 12 of them for you!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.