Smiths are now busy preparing their catalogue for their New Year sale on January 2-3. With the auction being held on a Friday and Saturday over the holiday period it is hoped that more buyers will be able to attend the auction itself and enjoy the unique saleroom atmosphere. The viewing will take place on the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the sale from 10am to 5pm with the saleroom being closed on New Year’s Day.
The catalogue for the sale will go online before Christmas on December 18 to give everyone plenty of time to have a good browse. It can provide a great opportunity to spend some of that Christmas gift money especially if you haven’t been able to find quite what you were looking for, or if you want your money to go a bit further!
Some of the final entries this week have provided a few surprises - with a fun nodding head Pagoda figure turning out to be far far larger than anticipated when first seen from a photograph sent in by email. The figure is a very fine 19th century example made by the German porcelain company Meissen and is marked to the base with the factory’s distinctive crossed swords mark. This rare model is over one foot in height and has moving hands as well as a nodding head. One of the hands is damaged, but repaired, and crucially all the parts are present. Without a doubt the successful purchaser will have this earlier repair redone and with modern restoration methods it will be almost impossible to see when finished. Meissen is arguably the finest porcelain manufacturer in the world, and they are credited with inventing European porcelain manufacture in 1710. Their exceptional quality pieces are always very sought after, and it hoped this eye-catching figure will easily outdo its £1,000 to £1,500 estimate.
The postcard section of the sale has received a fantastic selection of entries including a pleasing spread of themes from topographical to comical. Two Titanic memorial postcards dating from just after the tragedy will probably turn out to be the most desirable and are estimated at £60/£80 each.
Other cards include some really interesting ‘social history’ examples such as a group of early motorcyclists complete with their partners in side cars and various early 20th century sports teams for tennis, football and cricket. Other rare themes covered include commercial premises such as shop fronts, pubs, post offices and even a colliery cage at the Trafalgar mining shaft in Cinderford.
The ceramics section of the sale includes a good range of vintage tea services as well as a selection of decorative items such as figures and vases. An amusing Goss mug shows three portraits of a cat with a wasp – starting off with ‘Contemplation’, then ‘Investigation’ and finally ‘Exasperation’. Estimated at just £20/£30 it would make a lovely gift for a cat enthusiast.
Other popular items are sure to include a selection of Royal Worcester as well as a set of William de Morgan tiles in the leaf and berry design. The eight tiles are being offered in two groups estimated at £200/£400 per set of four.
They are sure to please fans of this very sought after Arts & Crafts designer who was a personal friend of William Morris and sold his tiles through William’s firm Morris & Co.
The collectables section of the sale includes a number of fun and interesting toys including a selection of 1960’s Action Men and accessories and a Doctor Who Slide Show Projector by Chad Valley. More serious games include a beautiful mahogany solitaire board with specimen stone marbles and a fine Victorian set of playing cards by the Worshipful Company of Makers of Playing Cards!
Smiths are now looking forward to their Pre-Christmas Viewing on December 18 from 2pm to 6pm when everyone is welcome to join them at the saleroom for mulled wine and mince pies. Not only will it be a great opportunity to have a look at the items in the sale, but it offers a rare chance to chat to all the staff who will be there to wish all their customers (old and new) a Very Happy Christmas. For all enquiries please visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk or telephone 01531 821776.
