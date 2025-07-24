Geoff Downes will be at No.49 in Usk on Friday evening to perform a relaxed set in the Monmouthshire town in aid of charity, with the £20 tickets having all been snapped up within hours of going on sale.
“It has been unbelievable,” said Andrea Sholl, from the licensed coffee house in the heart of the town.
“The tickets sold out within hours of them being advertised, and we cannot wait to welcome Geoff to the garden for an evening of music.”
Proceeds from the evening will be going to charity set up in the name of the late Mike Peters, the Love Hope and Strength Foundation.
Downes also enjoyed spells with the progressive rock band, Yes, and supergroup Asia, as part of an illustrious career in the music industry.
