THIS Saturday, Raglan’s Dell Vineyard is offering a free day amongst the vines for anyone interested in sampling some amazing food and incredible Welsh wine.
As local wine expert Charlie Newman points out, "Visiting a vineyard is a special experience. Meeting and chatting with the people who work there, learning about its history, sampling the local wines, and simply relaxing in a unique environment makes for a great day out.
Yet you no longer have to go abroad to get a taste of that fulsome and fruity flavor! It’s right on your doorstep! And here in Monmouthshire, we are fortunate enough to have a host of vibrant vineyards.”
The Dell Vineyard is open from 12-6pm and they welcome familes and dogs on leads.
