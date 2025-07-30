A mother who was visiting Monmouthshire for a wedding has spoken of her gratitude after a Community Pharmacist in Abergavenny helped her recognise the early warning signs of sepsis, which ultimately saved her life.
Florrie, who is 32 years old, had initially sought help for a throat infection. She was seen by Kyle, one of Monmouthshire’s Prescribing Pharmacists, who had recently accessed materials from the Health Board’s sepsis awareness campaign.
Sepsis could advance to a drastic drop in blood pressure which damages the body’s vital organs.
Having come across the campaign online and received the printed resource pack, Kyle was well prepared to act.
“I want to acknowledge everything that Kyle did that ultimately saved my two young children from losing their mummy,” said Florrie, aged 32.
“I cannot express my gratitude enough for everything he did, when I’m sure he was ready to shut up the pharmacy for the day at 4.55pm on a Friday evening.”
“Sepsis itself is so scary, and without knowing about pharmacy services and utilising Kyle’s experience, by the time I got home and saw my own registered GP on the Monday, it could have been too late".
As part of her consultation, Kyle prescribed antibiotics for the infection and provided Florrie with a leaflet and symptom card highlighting the key signs of sepsis. He carefully explained what to watch out for and urged her to seek urgent medical help if her symptoms worsened or matched any on the card.
The following day, Florrie’s condition began to rapidly deteriorate. Recalling Kyle’s advice, she contacted emergency services and raised concerns about the possibility of sepsis. Upon arrival at hospital, she was quickly diagnosed and treated for the condition. Doctors later confirmed that if she had delayed seeking help any longer, the outcome could have been much more serious. Florrie has praised since Kyle’s actions in saving her life.
Kyle said the experience had reinforced the vital role pharmacists can play in spotting potential health emergencies.
He said, “I’m just glad I had the resources to hand and could pass that knowledge on. Campaigns like this really do make a difference.”
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has warned people to be aware of the signs of sepsis, which is a life-threatening reaction to infection and can be difficult to spot in its early stages.
According to the NHS, the key symptoms of sepsis are difficulty breathing, breathlessness or breathing very fast, a rash that does not fade when you roll a glass over it, acting confused, slurred speech and discoloured skin.
A baby or very young child may also have an abnormal or higher pitched cry, be uninterested in feeding and be very tired or sleepy.
It says prompt recognition and treatment are essential. The awareness campaign, which provides printed and digital materials to healthcare professionals, aims to improve public understanding and support timely intervention. Knowing the signs of sepsis and acting quickly can save lives.
