CALLING all Dr Who fans and budding time lords! There’s an event you don’t want to miss at Abergavenny’s Melville Theatre later this month.
As well as a photo opportunity with a real-life Dalek, and who in their right mind wouldn’t want that? Script doctor Keith Temple will be on site, running a screenwriting workshop.
Keith Temple is a British screenwriter whose credits include Doctor Who, Doc Martin, and the original BBC comedy drama Angel Cake, starring Sarah Lancashire. He has also written extensively for dramas such as EastEnders, Emmerdale, River City, and Casualty. Most recently, he wrote the screenplay for the horror feature film, Wyvern Hill. He has also written for the stage and lectures widely on screenwriting and filmmaking.
Also on the day, writer Emily Garside will be running an LGBT+ Doctor Who workshop.
Emily will examine the Queerness of Doctor Who, from concepts of chosen family to Queer aliens and LGBTQ+ companions. With particular reflection on the Russell T Davies era and the shift towards deliberate, visible Queerness in Doctor Who. A conversation around representation and why it matters, the impact on a generation of Doctor Who fans, and where the show can go from here to continue pushing LGBTQ+ representation across time and space.
And if that wasn’t enough, writer, novelist, journalist, and cultural historian John Higgs will also be in the building to talk about his most recent book about the history of Doctor Who, titled: ‘Exterminate/Regenerate: The Story of Doctor Who.’
Best of all, the money raised on the day will go to UCAN Productions, a charity that supports blind and partially sighted children in the performing arts.
The Doctor Who day will be held on August 23, from 10 am to 5 pm. To find out the exact times and ticket prices for each event, please visit the Melville Theatre home page.
Oh! And we forgot to mention. Cosplay is most welcome. So get your kit off and your costumes on!
