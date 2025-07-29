ABERGAVENNY finished second as South Wales Fire and Rescue Service hosted the 2025 National Fire Cadet Games, July 25-27, the first time the prestigious event has been held in Wales.
In partnership with Cardiff Metropolitan University, the three-day event brought together 31 cadet teams from across the UK for a celebration of skill, teamwork, and community spirit.
The young cadets, aged between 13 and 18, competed in a series of high-energy challenges designed to test their firefighting knowledge, physical ability, and communication under pressure.
From water rescues and trauma response to home fire safety and a cutting-edge VR search and rescue simulation, the Games showcased the wide-ranging skills these future fire and rescue professionals are developing. A team activity, prevention initiative, and technical challenge rounded out the action-packed weekend.
Chief Fire Officer Fin Monahan said: “These Games are about more than competition. They’re a celebration of the dedication, leadership, and passion these young people bring to their communities. Every cadet here represents the future of our service, and that future looks incredibly bright.”
Fire Cadets volunteer their time to learn life-saving techniques, including firefighting, first aid, and community safety. They serve as ambassadors for their local services and play an active role in making their communities safer.
Amy Jenkins, National Fire Cadet Games Co-ordinator said: “The success of the National Games reflects the teams’ commitment to delivering this important event, alongside the fire cadets from across the UK whose presence and passion made this weekend’s Fire Cadets National Games a great success.”
Commissioner Lady Wilcox for SWFRS said: "I’m proud that South Wales Fire and Rescue Service had the honour of hosting this year’s National Fire Cadet Games. It was a fantastic opportunity for our cadets to demonstrate the knowledge, teamwork, and confidence they have gained through their local Fire Cadet programmes.”
