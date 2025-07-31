The Welsh Chamber Orchestra (WCO) will be performing in Abergavenny this week, with tickets including a £35 post-concert wine and cheese reception.
As part of a celebration of Wales’ oldest chamber orchestra, marking 40 years of existence, the WCO will be performing at the Church of Our Lady and St Michael on Friday August 1st at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £35 and include access to a post-concert wine and cheese reception, with a black tie dress code suggested by the organisers.
Since its inception in 1986 it has performed with many of the world’s greatest soloists and undertaken several European concert tours, as well as fulfilling its aim of performing in areas which are relatively underserved with access to classical music.
Guests on the evening can expect to hear music from Mozart, Mendelssohn, Haydn, William Mathias and Paul Mealor.
Tickets for a ‘Summer Soiree in Abergavenny’ can be purchased via the orchestra’s website, at welshchamberorchestra.co.uk.
