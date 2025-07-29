ALTHOUGH there are no plans to return specialist services from the Grange to Gwent’s network of general hospitals, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is planning what services should be provided at its enhanced local general hospitals, such as Nevill Hall.
The Abergavenny hospital has been prioritised for future investment with the health board hopeful of demolishing most of its buildings, which are impacted by lightweight RAAC concrete, other than the two towers which house its wards.
Hannah Evans, the NHS body’s director of planning,said it intended to provide new buildings rather than remove the RAAC and said: “We need to address the RAAC on site and it has given us the opportunity to attract investment.
“Had we not had the RAAC, Nevill Hall would be among many district general hospitals across Wales fighting for investment, it (RAAC) does bump it up the list for investment.”
A satellite radiotherapy unit, run with Cardiff’s specialist Velindre cancer hospital, has already opened at Nevill Hall.
Services the board says it would like to provide at Nevill Hall in future include some day surgery, which Ms Evans said it already increasing, more care for elderly people, more outpatient services, a women’s health hub, diagnostic services including x-rays, MRI and CT scanning and therapy services including speech and language therapy and physiotherapy.
Inpatient beds would also continue to be provided and children’s services could be developed while the board is also considering if it should move mental heath services from Maindiff Court, on the outskirts of Abergavenny, to Nevill Hall.
She said work on any new buildings would likely start in 2027/28 but cautioned “we go into an interesting period politically” with elections to the Senedd to take place in May next year.
A public engagement period on plans for Nevill Hall runs until Friday, August 15.
An online meeting via Microsoft Teams will also be held from 5.30pm to 7pm on Thursday, August 7 and a link for anyone wishing to attend is available by emailing [email protected].
