We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time, there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them into glorious colour.

If you have a picture you’d like to see featured, please email it to [email protected]

THIS week, ladies and gentlemen, we find ourselves on the testing ground of the oche. The toe line or the throw line, where many a dream of glory is realised for those with nerves of steel and hands as still as a mill pond. Llanfoist lad Cyril Rogers knew all about throwing arrows. He’s pictured (far left) here with the rest of the dart-playing bruisers that were the Abergavenny Labour Club team of 1950, who went on to win the Great George Winners League and Town Champions Cup. ( Cyril Rogers )

LOOK at these bruisers! It’s not a pair of social media chancers cashing in on the popularity of Stephen Knight’s “A Thousand Blows,” it’s the real deal. Back when Queensbury rules were becoming a popular alternative to bareknuckle fist fighting, they used to love nothing more than a proper dust-up in Crickhowell. Usually, the bouts would take place in someone's nan’s front room when the table and chairs were cleared away after a Sunday roast. Pig and punch-ups used to be a popular occurrence in Powys on the Sabbath. As well as fighting, these keen pugilists were well into their fashion. Hence, the iconic garb. ( Rodney Lewis )