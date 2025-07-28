IT’s difficult to envisage now but Abergavenny was once criss-crossed with an abundance of railway tracks.
The areas was alive with the symphony of steam, the clickety-clack of tracks and the sight of an iron horse roaring on by to destinations unknown, or at least Brynmawr.
Before it became a hotbed for food tourism, Abergavenny was renowned as a railway town!
The town’s first mayor, Joseph Bishop was a railway superintendent and it was usually railways officials who sat on the council and told the town how it was going to be governed.
In honour of the town’s last removing train station being modernised and revamped beyond all recognition, let’s take a ride along the tracks of time to have a look at the way things used to be.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.