IT’s difficult to envisage now but Abergavenny was once criss-crossed with an abundance of railway tracks.

The areas was alive with the symphony of steam, the clickety-clack of tracks and the sight of an iron horse roaring on by to destinations unknown, or at least Brynmawr.

Before it became a hotbed for food tourism, Abergavenny was renowned as a railway town!

The town’s first mayor, Joseph Bishop was a railway superintendent and it was usually railways officials who sat on the council and told the town how it was going to be governed.

In honour of the town’s last removing train station being modernised and revamped beyond all recognition, let’s take a ride along the tracks of time to have a look at the way things used to be.

A picture of Llanfoist Bridge not long before it was dismantled. (Abergavenny Museum )
The old Brecon Road station (Abergavenny Museum )
They’ve been working on the railroad! (Albert Lyons )
The Union Road train sheds! (Albert Lyons )
Albert Lyons (Albert Lyons )