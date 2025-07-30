Police advised motorists at the time that the road was closed while emergency services responded to the call that an accident had occurred on the road.
“We received a call at around 9pm on Tuesday July 29 regarding a road traffic collision involving one car,” a spokesperson said.
“[It happened] on the B4248 near Brynmawr. A 42-year-old man from Oakdale was taken to hospital as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.”
The force confirmed via its social media channels that the road was reopened just before midnight.
