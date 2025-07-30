A man was taken to hospital last night (Tuesday July 29) after a collision on the B4248 between Brynmawr and Blaenavon.

Police advised motorists at the time that the road was closed while emergency services responded to the call that an accident had occurred on the road.

Gwent Police confirmed that its officers responded to the call.

“We received a call at around 9pm on Tuesday July 29 regarding a road traffic collision involving one car,” a spokesperson said.

“[It happened] on the B4248 near Brynmawr. A 42-year-old man from Oakdale was taken to hospital as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.”

The force confirmed via its social media channels that the road was reopened just before midnight.