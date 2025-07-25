A new bus service is to connect people in Brynmawr to Ebbw Vale and the surrounding communities as a local operator announced its partnership with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.
Phil Anslow coaches, based in Pontypool, will be launching its new X3 service on Monday September 1st, creating what it says will be an hourly link between communities across the county.
The service is set to run from Brynmawr, through Winchestown, Nanyglo, Cwmcelyn, Blaina, Abertillery, Aberbeeg, Cwm, Waunllwyd, Ysbyty Anuerin Bevan and Ebbw Vale.
“We are pleased to be launching our new service X3 in partnership with Blaenau Gwent Council from Monday September 1st 2025,” the operator said in a statement.
“Operating between Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale this new service will create a hourly link between multiple communities across the Blaenau Gwent region.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.