A radio station in Blaenau Gwent has been recognised for its sustainability, owing to its community garden, and welcoming presence as it celebrates its role at the heart of its community.
The Green Flag Award, administered by Keep Wales Tidy, recognises spaces that meet high environmental standards, are beautifully maintained, and offer a welcoming space for the community.
BGfm’s garden, located beside the BGfm’s radio station in Nantyglo, has become a true hub for local residents, volunteers, and listeners alike – offering a peaceful, green space that encourages sustainability, education, and connection.
“We are absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured to receive the Green Flag Award,” said Stephen Bower, Director of Operations for BGfm.
“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team of volunteers and supporters who have transformed our garden into a flourishing, vibrant space for the community.”
Developed and maintained entirely by volunteers, the BGfm community garden includes pollinator-friendly planting, accessible seating, upcycled materials, and educational signage designed to raise awareness of biodiversity and climate-friendly gardening practices.
This award not only recognises the garden's environmental impact but also celebrates BGfm’s broader commitment to community empowerment, local pride, and environmental responsibility.
BGfm would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all supporters, volunteers, and community members who contributed their time, energy, and enthusiasm to make this achievement possible. A fantastic achievement that BGfm is very proud to receive.
The station is a vital community hub for Nantyglo. In addition to broadcasting a mix of local news, music, and community-focused content, BGfm provides a wide range of activities, support services, and opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds.
From skills workshops and training programmes to events, outreach initiatives, and inclusive spaces like the award-winning garden, BGfm is committed to enriching local lives and strengthening community connections.
